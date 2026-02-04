Bitwise Europe: Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP lists on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Exposure to Bitcoin and gold through a rules-based index methodology

Frankfurt, 4 February 2026: Bitwise today announces the listing of the Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP (ticker: BTCG; ISIN: DE000A4AKW34) on Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP initially listed on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam and is issued and domiciled in Germany.

The ETP physically replicates the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index, which applies a dynamic, rules-based allocation between Bitcoin and gold. The index methodology adjusts the relative weight of each asset based on predefined risk indicators, with the objective of reflecting changing market conditions over time. The approach is designed to provide exposure to assets with different characteristics within a single exchange-traded structure, allowing investors to gain exposure to the characteristics of both Bitcoin and gold.

Bradley Duke, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Bitwise, commented: "At Bitwise, we are delighted to be able to list Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP ("BTCG") on Xetra, bringing such an innovative product to the largest European exchange for Crypto ETPs. We are very proud of the work we did with Diaman Partners in bringing BTCG to investors, offering exposure to Bitcoin and Gold, two assets with historically different correlation characteristics."

The ETP rebalances Bitcoin and gold allocations monthly based on the Diaman Bitcoin & Gold index methodology that uses ULCER indices, a volatility measure originally developed in the late 1980s, to assess downside risk and inform allocation decisions. The ETP is fully backed by physical Bitcoin and by Pax Gold (PAXG), a token linked to physical gold held in LBMA-accredited vaults in London. The underlying assets are held with an institutional custodian using offline (cold-storage) custody arrangements.

Daniele Bernardi, CEO of Diaman Partners, said: "The Bitcoin & Gold Index has been designed to provide investors with dynamic exposure to two scarce, complementary assets, capable of contributing to portfolio diversification: Bitcoin and gold. The listing on Xetra expands the range of trading venues on which BTCG ETP is available."

Gold and Bitcoin in a Changing Macro Environment

Gold and Bitcoin have historically exhibited different behaviours across market environments. Gold has generally shown lower volatility relative to many risk assets during periods of market stress, while Bitcoin has tended to display higher volatility and greater sensitivity to changes in investor risk appetite. As a result, the two assets may respond differently to macroeconomic developments and market cycles.

Recent economic, monetary, and geopolitical developments have renewed interest in assets often perceived as stores of value. Gold has traditionally fulfilled this role, supported by its physical scarcity and long-standing role in financial markets. Bitcoin, by contrast, has emerged as a digital asset with distinct structural characteristics, including a defined supply framework and the ability to be transferred without reliance on centralized intermediaries.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP Primary Ticker BTCG ISIN DE000A4AKW34 Listings Xetra, Euronext PR & AMS, NASDAQ Stockholm TER 1.49% p.a. Domicile Germany Underlying Diaman Bitcoin & Gold Index Replication method Physical (full replication)



More information about the product is provided on the respective product page https://bitwiseinvestments.eu/products/bitwise-diaman-bitcoin-gold-etp/ .

About Diaman Partners

Diaman Partners is an asset management company specializing in UCITS and alternative funds. The company leverages advanced algorithms and human expertise to manage all investment processes effectively. With over 20 years of experience, Diaman Partners began its journey in Northern Italy, where its quantitative models and rigorous processes have consistently delivered tangible results, demonstrating know-how, expertise and professionalism. In July 2022, global asset and wealth manager Azimut, which is listed on the Milan stock exchange, acquired a stake in Diaman Partners to act as Azimut's digital assets arm of the business.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is a crypto specialist asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has been managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that can be integrated into traditional stock portfolios, subject to platform eligibility, aiming to provide comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. This suite of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the UK FCA. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

ETPs can typically be bought and sold through third-party brokers where available. Any redemption mechanism operates within the product structure and may not be available to all investors. For more information, visit http://www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on www.bitwiseinvestments.eu. The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.