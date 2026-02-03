Anzeige
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
WKN: A3CPGT | ISIN: US29249E1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 61W
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 09:55
33,000 Euro
-1,79 % -0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 22:24 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enact Holdings, Inc.: Enact Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

GAAP Net Income of $177 million, or $1.22 per diluted share
Adjusted Operating Income of $179 million, or $1.23 per diluted share
Return on Equity of 13.3% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 13.5%
Primary Insurance in-force of $273 billion, a 2% year-over-year increase
PMIERs Sufficiency of 162% or approximately $1.9 billion
Book Value Per Share of $37.66 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $37.87
Returned over $500 million of capital to shareholders in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

"Enact delivered a strong fourth quarter, capping another successful year driven by disciplined execution, resilient credit performance, and a continued focus on long-term value creation," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "Affordability pressures and interest rate volatility continue to shape housing activity. The role of private mortgage insurance remains critical, and we continue to approach this environment from a position of strength. Our strategy, solid capital position, and operating discipline have enabled us to support our customers, grow our business, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders. Overall, we remain confident in our ability to execute and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted)4Q253Q254Q2420252024
Net Income (loss)$177$163$163$674$688
Diluted Net Income (loss) per share$1.22$1.10$1.05$4.52$4.37
Adjusted Operating Income (loss)$179$166$169$688$718
Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share$1.23$1.12$1.09$4.61$4.56
NIW ($B)$14$14$13$52$51
Primary Persistency Rate80%83%82%82%83%
Primary IIF ($B)$273$272$269
Net Premiums Earned$246$245$246$981$980
Losses Incurred$18$36$24$110$39
Loss Ratio7%15%10%11%4%
Operating Expenses$59$53$58$218$223
Expense Ratio24%22%24%22%23%
Net Investment Income$69$69$63$266$241
Net Investment gains (losses)$(3)$(3)$(7)$(16)$(23)
Return on Equity13.3%12.4%13.0%13.0%14.3%
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity13.5%12.6%13.5%13.3%14.9%
PMIERs Sufficiency%
Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 13.5- 12.6- 13.5-
Debt to Capital Ratio 12- 12- 13-
(1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity
(2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


