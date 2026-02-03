Enact Holdings, Inc.: Enact Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

GAAP Net Income of $177 million, or $1.22 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income of $179 million, or $1.23 per diluted share

Return on Equity of 13.3% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 13.5%

Primary Insurance in-force of $273 billion, a 2% year-over-year increase

PMIERs Sufficiency of 162% or approximately $1.9 billion

Book Value Per Share of $37.66 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $37.87

Returned over $500 million of capital to shareholders in 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

"Enact delivered a strong fourth quarter, capping another successful year driven by disciplined execution, resilient credit performance, and a continued focus on long-term value creation," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "Affordability pressures and interest rate volatility continue to shape housing activity. The role of private mortgage insurance remains critical, and we continue to approach this environment from a position of strength. Our strategy, solid capital position, and operating discipline have enabled us to support our customers, grow our business, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders. Overall, we remain confident in our ability to execute and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 2025 2024 Net Income (loss) $177 $163 $163 $674 $688 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.22 $1.10 $1.05 $4.52 $4.37 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $179 $166 $169 $688 $718 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.23 $1.12 $1.09 $4.61 $4.56 NIW ($B) $14 $14 $13 $52 $51 Primary Persistency Rate 80% 83% 82% 82% 83% Primary IIF ($B) $273 $272 $269 Net Premiums Earned $246 $245 $246 $981 $980 Losses Incurred $18 $36 $24 $110 $39 Loss Ratio 7% 15% 10% 11% 4% Operating Expenses $59 $53 $58 $218 $223 Expense Ratio 24% 22% 24% 22% 23% Net Investment Income $69 $69 $63 $266 $241 Net Investment gains (losses) $(3) $(3) $(7) $(16) $(23) Return on Equity 13.3% 12.4% 13.0% 13.0% 14.3% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 13.5% 12.6% 13.5% 13.3% 14.9% PMIERs Sufficiency% Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 13.5 - 12.6 - 13.5 - Debt to Capital Ratio 12 - 12 - 13 - (1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity (2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity

