WKN: A14MRK | ISIN: US25400W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MD
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 11:21
5,198 Euro
+24,00 % +1,006
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8905,19812:27
4,8905,19812:27
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 22:05 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Digital Turbine, Inc.: Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $151.4 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 12%

Third Quarter GAAP Net Income of $5.1 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.03; Third Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income1 of $21.7 Million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 of $0.18

Third Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA2 Totaled $38.8 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 76%

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal third quarter of 2026 revenue totaled $151.4 million, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year as compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 was $5.1 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the fiscal third quarter of 2025 of $23.1 million, or ($0.22) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 was $21.7 million, or $0.18 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $14.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 was $38.8 million, representing an increase of 76% year-over-year as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $22.0 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow3 totaled $6.4 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026.

"Our December quarter results reflected a continuance of our positive business momentum," said Bill Stone, CEO. "I was particularly pleased with the breadth and diversity of our results, which were driven by strong demand, expanding global supply, and great execution by our team. Collectively, it enabled us to once again deliver upside results and raise our full-year fiscal 2026 outlook. The market opportunity in front of us is expanding quickly, as mobile app publishers and advertisers look to capitalize on newly available ways to promote app usage and profitability. Provided that we continue to execute and align our resources effectively to facilitate the evolving demand trends, we are well positioned to capitalize on the wealth of opportunities that lie ahead."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $151.4 million, representing year-over-year growth of 12% as compared to revenue of $134.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Total On Device Solutions revenue before intercompany eliminations was $99.6 million. Total App Growth Platform revenue before intercompany eliminations was $52.6 million.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $5.1 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $23.1 million, or ($0.22) per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $21.7 million, or $0.18 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 of $14.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $38.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 76% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $22.0 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 3, 2026, the Company is raising its expectations for fiscal year 2026 to the following:

  • Revenue of between $553 million and $558 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $114 million and $117 million

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization - connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information. The call can be accessed via webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/0Z1gnza8lmQ. The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 8758955. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 10th, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 6108249.

An online webcast will be archived for a period of one year and is available via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, business transformation costs, transaction-related expenses, severance costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill, tax adjustments, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific September 2, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses, if any: stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest income (expense), net other income (expense), business transformation costs, foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), income tax (benefit) provision, transaction-related expenses, contract settlement fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment of goodwill, severance costs, (gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives. The Company added (gain)/loss on extinguishment, the amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and unrealized (gain)/loss on derivatives due to their unusual nature and association with the Company's specific September 2, 2025 debt refinance transaction and related issuance of warrants. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), excluding the following, if any: transaction-related expenses, severance costs and business transformation costs, reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

4Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP income from operations adjusted to exclude the effect of the following, if any: product development costs, sales and marketing costs, general and administrative costs, contract settlement fees, impairment of goodwill and depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP gross profit should not be construed as an alternative to income from operations determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP gross profit are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

Risks Specific to our Business

  • Our transformation activities and reduction in force may not adequately reduce our operating costs or improve our operating margins or cash flows, may lead to additional workforce attrition and may cause operational disruptions.
  • We have a history of net losses.
  • We have a limited operating history for our current portfolio of assets.
  • Our operations are global in scope, and we face added business, political, regulatory, legal, operational, financial and economic risks as a result of our international operations.
  • Our financial results could vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter and are difficult to predict.
  • A significant portion of our revenue is derived from a limited number of wireless carriers and customers.
  • The risk of impairment of our goodwill.
  • The effects of the current and any future general downturns in the U.S. and the global economy, including financial market disruptions.
  • Our products, services and systems rely on software that is highly technical, and if it contains errors or viruses, our business could be adversely affected.
  • Our business may involve the use, transmission and storage of confidential information and personally identifiable information, and the failure to properly safeguard such information could result in significant reputational harm and monetary damages.
  • Our business and reputation could be impacted by information technology system failures and network disruptions
  • System security risks and cyber-attacks could disrupt our internal operations or information technology services provided to customers.
  • Our business and growth may suffer if we are unable to hire and retain key talent.
  • Our corporate culture has contributed to our success, and if we cannot maintain this culture, we could lose the innovation, creativity, passion, and teamwork that we believe contribute to our success and our business may be harmed.
  • If we make future acquisitions, this could require significant management attention and disrupt our business.
  • Adverse effects of negative developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults, or non-performance by financial institutions.
  • Entry into new lines of business, and our offering of new products and services, resulting from our investments may result in exposure to new risks.
  • Litigation may harm our business.

Risks Related to the Mobile Advertising Industry

  • The mobile advertising business is an intensely competitive industry, and we may not be able to compete successfully.
  • The markets for our products and services are rapidly evolving and may decline or experience limited growth.
  • Our business is dependent on the continued growth in usage of smartphones and other mobile connected devices.
  • Wireless technologies are changing rapidly, and we may not be successful in working with these new technologies.
  • The complexity of and incompatibilities among mobile devices may require us to use additional resources for the development of our products and services.
  • If wireless subscribers do not continue to use their mobile devices to access mobile content and other applications, our business growth and future revenue may be adversely affected.
  • A shift of technology platform by wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers could lengthen the development period for our offerings, increase our costs, and cause our offerings to be published later than anticipated.
  • Actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in devices or wireless networks could adversely affect our revenue.
  • We may be subject to legal liability associated with providing mobile and online services.
  • Risks of public health issues, such as a major epidemic or pandemic.
  • Risk related to geopolitical conditions and the global economy, including conflicts, financial markets, inflation, global supply chain, and tariffs.
  • Risk related to the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China or changes in China's economic and regulatory landscape, including recent tariff increases and trade tensions.

Industry Regulatory Risks

  • We are subject to rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations and contractual requirements related to privacy, data security, and protection of children.
  • We are subject to anti-corruption, import/export, government sanction, and similar laws, especially related to our international operations.
  • Government regulation of our marketing methods could restrict or prevent our ability to adequately advertise and promote our content, products and services available in certain jurisdictions.
  • Limitations may negatively affect our ability to use our net operating losses, credits, and certain other tax attributes to offset future taxable income.
  • Regulatory requirements pertaining to the marketing, advertising, and promotion of our products and services.

Risks Related to Our Intellectual Property and Potential Liability

  • Third parties may obtain and improperly use our intellectual property; and if so, our competitive position may be adversely affected, particularly if we do not, or are unable to, adequately protect our intellectual property rights
  • Third parties may sue us for intellectual property infringement, which may prevent or limit our use of the intellectual property and disrupt our business and could require us to pay significant damage awards.
  • Our platform contains open source software.
  • Indemnity provisions in various agreements potentially expose us to substantial liability for intellectual property infringement, damages caused by malicious software, and other losses.

Risks Relating to Our Common Stock and Capital Structure

  • We have secured and unsecured indebtedness, which could limit our financial flexibility.
  • To service our debt and fund our other obligations and capital requirements, we will require a significant amount of cash, and our ability to generate cash will depend on many factors beyond our control.
  • The market price of our common stock is likely to be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations, and you may be unable to resell your shares at or above the current price or the price at which you purchased your shares.
  • Risk of not being able to raise capital to grow our business.
  • Risk to trading volume of lack of securities or industry analysts research coverage.
  • A material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements.
  • Maintaining and improvising financial controls and being a public company may strain resources.
  • Anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents could make an acquisition of our company more difficult.
  • Our bylaws designate Delaware as the exclusive forum for certain disputes.
  • Other risks described in the risk factors in Item 1A of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine, Inc.
[email protected]

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended December 31,


Nine months ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Net revenue


$ 151,399


$ 134,637


$ 422,702


$ 371,354

Costs of revenue and operating expenses









Revenue share


64,425


69,947


185,656


182,092

Other direct costs of revenue


12,205


8,954


34,251


25,182

Product development


9,892


10,203


31,018


30,350

Sales and marketing


14,326


15,494


42,361


47,628

General and administrative


28,897


42,792


105,889


128,485

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses


129,745


147,390


399,175


413,737

Income (loss) from operations


21,654


(12,753)


23,527


(42,383)

Interest and other income (expense), net









Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(231)


(500)


(231)


(300)

Interest expense, net


(13,561)


(7,913)


(33,859)


(24,638)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


(4,007)


(533)


(7,939)


(1,290)

Unrealized loss on derivatives


1,600


-


(735)


-

Foreign exchange transaction gain


2,815


1,037


3,037


879

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


-


(9,795)


-

Other income (expense), net


74


(57)


(1,801)


21

Total interest and other expense, net


(13,310)


(7,966)


(51,323)


(25,328)

Income (loss) before income taxes


8,344


(20,719)


(27,796)


(67,711)

Income tax provision


3,237


2,412


2,596


5,562

Net income (loss)


5,107


(23,131)


(30,392)


(73,273)

Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation loss


(3,260)


(4,119)


(1,264)


(3,175)

Comprehensive income (loss)


1,847


(27,250)


(31,656)


(76,448)

Net income (loss) per common share









Basic


$ 0.04


$ (0.22)


$ (0.27)


$ (0.71)

Diluted


$ 0.03


$ (0.22)


$ (0.27)


$ (0.71)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic


115,921


104,148


110,593


103,201

Diluted


120,474


104,148


110,593


103,201

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)



December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


$ 40,423


$ 40,084

Accounts receivable, net


245,324


181,770

Prepaid expenses


7,529


6,923

Value-added tax receivable


10,552


8,291

Other current assets


14,246


5,711

Total current assets


318,074


242,779

Property and equipment, net


48,984


46,966

Right-of-use assets


7,577


9,924

Intangible assets, net


226,961


257,697

Goodwill


223,788


221,741

Other non-current assets


32,791


33,747

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 858,175


$ 812,854






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 127,538


$ 139,944

Accrued revenue share


94,123


35,264

Accrued compensation


17,459


7,503

Acquisition purchase price liabilities


540


1,697

Short-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs


4,688


-

Other current liabilities


43,801


38,118

Total current liabilities


288,149


222,526

Long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs


350,280


408,687

Derivative liabilities


4,402


-

Deferred tax liabilities, net


11,698


16,308

Other non-current liabilities


9,044


11,375

Total liabilities


663,573


658,896

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock





Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)


100


100

Common stock





$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 120,372,292 issued and 119,614,167 outstanding at December 31, 2025; 106,735,767 issued and 105,977,642 outstanding at March 31, 2025


10


10

Additional paid-in capital


964,965


892,665

Treasury stock (758,125 shares at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025)


(71)


(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(52,568)


(51,304)

Accumulated deficit


(717,834)


(687,442)

Total stockholders' equity


194,602


153,958

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 858,175


$ 812,854

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three months ended December 31,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income


$ 5,107


$ (23,131)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


16,565


19,613

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


4,007


533

Allowance for credit losses


(653)


846

Unrealized loss on derivatives


(1,600)


-

Stock-based compensation expense


495


8,250

Change in estimate of remaining contingent consideration


231


500

Non-cash lease expense


860


811

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(2,815)


(1,037)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, gross


(38,841)


(9,091)

Prepaid expenses


(1,413)


143

Value-added tax receivable


(860)


(661)

Other current assets


(6,286)


618

Right-of-use asset


26


(573)

Other non-current assets


353


284

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable


15,462


(7)

Accrued revenue share


13,690


5,022

Accrued compensation


4,323


1,244

Other current liabilities


8,028


9,719

Deferred income taxes


(4,927)


(2,243)

Other non-current liabilities


2,424


(397)

Net cash provided by operating activities


14,176


10,443

Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures


(7,786)


(7,125)

Net cash used in investing activities


(7,786)


(7,125)

Cash flows from financing activities





Payment of debt issuance costs


(571)


(66)

Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration


(315)


-

Repayment of debt obligations


(44,908)


-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with at-the-market offering, net of issuance costs of $1,337


43,236


-

Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards


(204)


(71)

Options exercised


662


10

Net cash used in financing activities


(2,100)


(127)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(3,151)


(642)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


1,139


2,549

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


39,284


32,765

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$ 40,423


$ 35,314

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Three months ended December 31,



2025


2024


% Change

On Device Solutions


$ 99,556


$ 91,736


9 %

App Growth Platform


52,616


44,241


19 %

Elimination


(773)


(1,340)


(42) %

Consolidated


$ 151,399


$ 134,637


12 %

GAAP (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended December 31,




2025


2024


Net revenue


$ 151,399


$ 134,637


(Loss) income from operations


21,654


(12,753)


Add-back items:






Product development


9,892


10,203


Sales and marketing


14,326


15,494


General and administrative


28,897


42,792


Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue


-


17


Contract settlement fees


-


3,800


Non-GAAP gross profit


$ 74,769


$ 59,553


Non-GAAP gross profit percentage


49 %


44 %














GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended December 31,




2025


2024


Net (loss) income


$ 5,107


(23,131)


Add-back items:






Stock-based compensation expense


495


8,250


Amortization of intangibles


8,868


13,474


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


231


500


Tax adjustment (1)


4,547


7,685


Business transformation costs


-


667


Transaction-related expenses


-


207


Severance costs


37


2,220


Contract settlement fees


-


3,800


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


4,007


533


Unrealized loss on derivatives


(1,600)


-


Non-GAAP adjusted net income


$ 21,692


$ 14,205


Non-GAAP adjusted net income per common share


$ 0.18


$ 0.13


Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted


120,474


105,851








(1) Valuation allowance






GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net income/(loss)


$ 5,107


$ (23,131)

Add-back items:





Stock-based compensation expense


495


8,250

Depreciation and amortization


16,565


19,613

Interest expense, net


13,561


7,913

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


4,007


533

Other income (expense), net


(74)


57

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


231


500

Business transformation costs


-


667

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(2,815)


(1,037)

Income tax provision


3,237


2,412

Transaction-related expenses


-


207

Severance costs


37


2,220

Contract settlement fees


-


3,800

Unrealized loss on derivatives


(1,600)


-

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$ 38,751


$ 22,004

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended December 31,



2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 14,176


$ 10,443

Capital expenditures


(7,786)


(7,125)

Transaction-related expenses


-


207

Severance costs


37


2,220

Business transformation costs


-


667

Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by operations


$ 6,427


$ 6,412

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
