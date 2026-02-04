Best Practices Recognitions Show Netcracker's Strong Leadership in Helping Communications Providers Around the World Monetize New Services, Automate Their Networks and Create Superior AI-Driven Customer Experiences

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been honored with three prestigious Best Practices Recognitions from analyst firm Frost Sullivan. The awards span both global and technological domains, proving that Netcracker is leading the way in helping operators monetize new digital services, automate their operations and deliver superior customer experiences.

Netcracker received the Global OSS/BSS Technology Innovation Leadership recognition for successfully leveraging advanced technologies, including its Agentic AI Solution, as part of an overall strategy to deliver exceptional value to its operator customers and drive ground-breaking advancements across the telecom market.

The Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Company of the Year recognition was awarded for Netcracker's ability to help service providers scale, innovate and compete effectively in one of the most dynamic telecom markets in the world.

Frost Sullivan presented the Global Satellite OSS/BSS Product Leadership recognition to Netcracker for delivering innovative solutions for a rapidly growing market. Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution is powering the next generation of satellite connectivity, giving service providers the ability to deliver seamless digital experiences.

"The company's systematic way of delivering tangible results for CSPs leverages years of experience and learnings from delivering successful projects," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost Sullivan. "Innovation from Netcracker Technology has the potential to drive the needed shift in the telecom industry, especially if implemented at scale across global CSPs."

"These accolades are a true validation of our success around the world, and we thank Frost Sullivan for recognizing our leadership in the industry," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We are incredibly proud to receive these awards for our innovation and execution across different geographies and market segments."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204528615/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com