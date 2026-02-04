

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $158.2 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $194.9 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214.3 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $3.684 billion from $3.720 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $158.2 Mln. vs. $194.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.684 Bln vs. $3.720 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News