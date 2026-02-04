

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) initiated its earnings and adjusted guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.15 to $4.35 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.70 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.62 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



