Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Approval from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables in respect of its drilling notification application for the Eatonville Project, located in the West Advocate area of Nova Scotia.

Receipt of the Notice of Approval enables the Company to proceed with its planned Phase 1 drilling program at Eatonville, marking the transition from surface-based exploration to subsurface drilling activities. This approval represents the completion of the permitting step required for the Eatonville Phase 1 program.

"This is a critical moment for QIMC," said the Company's CEO John Karagiannidis. "Our objective is not a one-off success, but a repeatable model-submit notices, mobilize, drill, develop, and scale. Eatonville is up first, and Bennett Hill is next."

This marks a major operational inflection point as the Company advances its initial three-hole drill program. This program represents a significant execution milestone within QIMC's strategy of repeatability, deliverability, and development, designed to technically validate a streamlined pathway from notice submission to active drilling and into subsurface results, including advective pathways and accumulations.

This achievement underscores both QIMC's execution-focused strategy and the Province of Nova Scotia's commitment to streamlining its processes in support of responsible resource development.

CEO John Karagiannidis added, "We thank the Nova Scotia Government for its prompt and professional processing of our Eatonville notices. Their responsiveness sends a strong message to investors globally that Nova Scotia is open for business, serious about energy security, and committed to economic growth."

The objective of the Eatonville program is to establish a scalable development model capable of being systematically replicated across multiple jurisdictions, including Nova Scotia, Quebec-Ontario, and Minnesota. QIMC controls district-scale land positions anchored along Nova Scotia's Cobequid Fault system, the Quebec-Ontario Temiscamingue Graben, and Minnesota's Mesabi Range, providing the geological scale required to support repeatable Phase 1 development programs and rapid portfolio expansion.

The first regulatory notice for the initial three drill holes at Eatonville was formally submitted on January 23, 2026, enabling QIMC to advance immediately into active drilling. This program represents the first phase of a broader, disciplined, and execution-driven development strategy focused on disciplined value advancement.

Eatonville Phase 1 Program Highlights

Initial three-hole drill program

Targets priority geological zones identified through H2 soil sampling, radon-thoron measurements, and geophysics

Designed to generate actionable, decision-grade data to support follow-on development and phase 2 drilling

Drilling operations are being conducted by Maritime Drilling, a proven regional contractor with extensive experience in Atlantic Canada.

Immediate Follow-Up: Bennett Hill Phase 1

In parallel with Eatonville, QIMC confirms that a separate regulatory notice for the first three-hole Phase 1 drill program at the Bennett Hill Project, in East Advocate was also recently submitted. Upon completion of Eatonville drilling QIMC intends to transition directly into Bennett Hill, maintaining operational continuity and reinforcing the Company's repeatable execution strategy.

"Back-to-back Phase 1 programs are not coincidental, they are intentional," the CEO added. "This is how we build confidence, reduce execution risk, and deliver consistent catalysts to the market."

"Our strategy is simple: keep drills turning and results flowing," the CEO continued. "By sequencing Eatonville and Bennett Hill back-to-back, QIMC is maximizing operational leverage while delivering a steady stream of exploration catalysts."

"We are not here to wait, we are here to execute," the CEO concluded. "Eatonville and Bennett Hill represent the start of a disciplined, data-driven Phase 1 drilling campaign in Nova Scotia. With government alignment, strong local partnerships, and drill rigs turning, QIMC is entering a transformational period."

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of North America's abundant natural resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits.

QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy solutions for the AI-driven and carbon-neutral economy.

Regulatory Disclaimer

