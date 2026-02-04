

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $559.64 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $488.60 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $797.43 million or $4.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $85.932 billion from $81.487 billion last year.



Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $559.64 Mln. vs. $488.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $85.932 Bln vs. $81.487 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.45 M To $ 17.75 M Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 9 %



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News