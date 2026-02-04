

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $555 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.797 billion from $5.426 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.797 Bln vs. $5.426 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.55 To $ 4.70



