WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 08:05
1,846 Euro
-1,70 % -0,032
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8841,98615:44
1,9021,99615:36
ARCTIC PAPER
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCTIC PAPER SA1,846-1,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.