

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $191.5 million



The company's bottom line came in at $191.5 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $193.2 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $288.9 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.122 billion from $1.073 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $191.5 Mln. vs. $193.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.122 Bln vs. $1.073 Bln last year.



