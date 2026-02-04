

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $559.64 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $488.60 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cencora, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $797.43 million or $4.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $85.932 billion from $81.487 billion last year. This increase in first-quarter revenue was primarily due to a 5% rise in revenue within the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and a 9.6% increase in revenue within the International Healthcare Solutions segment.



The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on March 2 to the shareholders of record as of February 13.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Cencora has reaffirmed adjusted earnings guidance of $17.45 to $17.75 per share, higher than $16 per share in fiscal 2025. The company has revised up its annual revenue growth outlook to reflect expected contributions from the completed acquisition of OneOncology, performance of the U.S. Healthcare Solutions Segment, and others.



For fiscal 2026, Cencora now projects revenue growth of 7% to 9%, compared with the earlier outlook of 5% to 7%. For fiscal 2025, the company had reported revenue of $321.3 billion.



COR was down by 4.67% at $344.98 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Cencora, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $559.64 Mln. vs. $488.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.87 vs. $2.50 last year. -Revenue: $85.932 Bln vs. $81.487 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.45 M To $ 17.75 M Full year revenue guidance: 7 % To 9 %



