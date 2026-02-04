

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) on Wednesday reported net income attributable to stockholders of $229 million, or $0.52 per share, for the second quarter, compared with $373 million, or $0.81 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders was $360 million, or $0.82 per share, compared with $442 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier.



Quarterly revenue rose 2% to $5.18 billion from the prior-year period.



The company has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share, payable on March 25 to shareholders of record on March 4, 2026.



Fox Corporation shares fell 3.22% on Tuesday to close at $63.18.



