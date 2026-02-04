Arctic Paper AB: Decision of the Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (the "Company", the "Issuer") hereby informs that on 4 February 2026 it received information about the decision of the Nasdaq Stockholm Disciplinary Committee to impose a contractual penalty in the amount of SEK 780,000 (in words: seven hundred eighty thousand) due to the improper publication of the Issuer's current report no. 25/2024 of 27 December 2024, supplemented by the Issuer's current report no. 02/2025 of 24 January 2025 (the "Current Reports"), which the Disciplinary Committee considers violated the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook (the "Decision") and provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC. The Committee Decision was issued on the basis of the listing agreement entered into between the Issuer and Nasdaq Stockholm AB and constitutes a type of contractual penalty for breaching the agreed rules of conduct applicable to an issuer listed on the market operated by Nasdaq Stockholm.

The imposition of the penalty under the Decision does not exclude the possibility that the Swedish competent supervisory authorities may take additional actions to determine whether the Issuer's conduct constituted a potential breach of legal regulations, if the penalty imposed by the Disciplinary Committee is considered insufficient by the authorities.

The Issuer is now analysing the decision in order to determine the implications for the Issuer.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

