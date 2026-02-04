

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR28 million, or EUR0.1 per share. This compares with EUR550 million, or EUR2.6 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to EUR3.877 billion from EUR3.855 billion last year.



Rockwool A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR28 Mln. vs. EUR550 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.1 vs. EUR2.6 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.877 Bln vs. EUR3.855 Bln last year.



