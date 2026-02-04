

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $0.266 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $0.255 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.519 million from $1.466 million last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $0.266 Mln. vs. $0.255 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.29 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.519 Mln vs. $1.466 Mln last year.



