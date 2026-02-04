Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated effective February 3, 2026 with SOMA Public Relations ("SOMA"), under which SOMA will perform strategic communications services for four months from February 3, 2026 to June 3, 2026. Under the agreement, Sasquatch will pay SOMA a total of $30,000 ($7,500 per month), plus applicable taxes. SOMA is arm's length to Sasquatch and, to the knowledge of Sasquatch, neither SOMA nor their principals have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. SOMA can be reached at Suite 403-106 West 1st St., North Vancouver, BC V7M 2E7; Tel: (604) 889-8057, Email: info@somaworks.com.

SOMA is a boutique public relations agency providing strategic communications services to purpose-driven organizations, with experience supporting companies advancing environmental stewardship, innovation, and community-focused outcomes.

Peter Smith, Sasquatch CEO, commented, "This is an exciting time for our Company. With a great deal of work now done at our most advanced reclamation project, Mount Sicker, and permitting underway there, as well as significant advancements made in our project pipeline, including at Blue Grouse, Copper Road and Santana, we have determined that it is time to start investing more significant time and resources to investor outreach. Given the rather unique story we have, including a focus on waste rock removal and land rehabilitation, we have selected SOMA as our principal public relations agent given their proven ability to reach mainstream media outlets and relay aspects of our approach that not only highlight our vast potential, but also the greater community benefits that accompany our approach. We are delighted to start this next phase of our Company's growth with SOMA."

About the Company

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, the Blue Grouse Property, located about 30km from the Mount Sicker Property on the south side of Lake Cowichan, the Santana Property (the area known as the former Santana mine) on Quadra Island, British Columbia, and the Slesse Property near Chilliwack, British Columbia.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

Source: Sasquatch Resources Corp.