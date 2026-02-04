

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $778 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.239 billion, or $1.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.709 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.6% to $23.814 billion from $18.666 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $778 Mln. vs. $1.239 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $23.814 Bln vs. $18.666 Bln last year.



