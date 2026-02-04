Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per ordinary share of the company representing an 8% increase from 2025 and the company's 12th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com