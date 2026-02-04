

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $202 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $866 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $3.277 billion from $3.615 billion last year.



Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $202 Mln. vs. $866 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.277 Bln vs. $3.615 Bln last year.



