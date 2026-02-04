

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $192.9 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $173.6 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $249.4 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.496 billion from $1.370 billion last year.



STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $192.9 Mln. vs. $173.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.496 Bln vs. $1.370 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.15 To $ 10.30



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News