

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $80.57 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $257.45 million, or $4.00 per share, last year.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $80.57 Mln. vs. $257.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $4.00 last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News