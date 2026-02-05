

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JFE Holdings, Inc. (JFEEF) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY60.892 billion, or JPY91.48 per share. This compares with JPY100.101 billion, or JPY150.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to JPY3.675 trillion from JPY3.380 trillion last year.



JFE Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY60.892 Bln. vs. JPY100.101 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY91.48 vs. JPY150.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.675 Tn vs. JPY3.380 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 117.92 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.600 T



