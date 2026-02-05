

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.(MITUF), a Japanese chemical manufacturer, on Thursday reported lower profit and sales revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Further, the company trimmed fiscal 2025 outlook, mainly as sales were hurt by reduced automobile production.



In the nine- month period, net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped 40.1 percent to 22.6 billion yen from last year's 37.7 billion yen. Basic earnings per share for the period amounted to 60.07 yen.



Operating income fell 18.3 percent to 54.6 billion yen from 66.9 billion yen a year ago.



Sales revenues also declined 9 percent to 1.22 trillion yen from 1.34 trillion yen a year earlier.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 42 billion yen, higher than prior year's 32.2 billion yen. Operating income would grow to 87 billion yen from 78.3 billion yen a year ago.



Sales revenues, meanwhile, would be down to 1.68 trillion yen from 1.81 trillion yen a year earlier.



The company previously expected annual net income attributable of 55 billion yen, operating income of 65 billion yen and sales revenues of 1.70 trillion yen.



