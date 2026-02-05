

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (MITUF) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY22.581 billion, or JPY60.07 per share. This compares with JPY37.711 billion, or JPY99.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.0% to JPY1.219 trillion from JPY1.339 trillion last year.



Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



