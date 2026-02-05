

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR449 million, or EUR0.40 per share. This compares with EUR474 million, or EUR0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Siemens Healthineers AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to EUR5.402 billion from EUR5.482 billion last year.



Siemens Healthineers AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR449 Mln. vs. EUR474 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.40 vs. EUR0.42 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.402 Bln vs. EUR5.482 Bln last year.



*Adjusted basic income per share



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company said: 'We confirm our expectation of comparable revenue growth of between 5% to 6% compared with fiscal year 2025 and adjusted basic earnings per share to be between €2.20 and €2.40.'



