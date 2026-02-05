

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corp (SNE) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY947.776 billion, or JPY157.23 per share. This compares with JPY842.989 billion, or JPY138.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to JPY9.443 trillion from JPY9.229 trillion last year.



Sony Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY947.776 Bln. vs. JPY842.989 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY157.23 vs. JPY138.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY9.443 Tn vs. JPY9.229 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 12.300 T



