Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 5 February 2026 at 9.30 am EET

Sampo plc cancels repurchased shares

Sampo plc has, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 15,079,201 own A shares of the company and the cancellation has today been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. The cancelled shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme launched on 5 November 2025 and the repurchases were made during 6 November 2025 -30 January 2026.

The cancellation reduces the number of issued Sampo A shares with the corresponding amount but has no effect on the share capital. The cancelled amount equals 0.56 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo before the cancellation.

Number of A shares



Votes attached to the A shares Total number of the shares and votes (including 1,000,000 B shares) Prior to the cancellation of the own shares 2,669,754,027 2,669,754,027 2,670,754,027 shares and 2,674,754,027 votes After the cancellation of the shares 2,654,674,826 2,654,674,826 2,655,674,826 shares and

2,659,674,826 votes

Since the start of its first share buyback programme in October 2021, Sampo has repurchased and cancelled 362 million shares, corresponding to 13.0 per cent of the total number of shares prior to the first share buyback programme launched in 2021.

Further information on share buybacks is available at www.sampo.com/sharebuyback.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com