

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, VOD.L, VODE.DE), a major British telecom company, on Thursday reported an increase in revenue for the third quarter, helped by strong service revenue growth, primarily supported by continued solid growth in Africa and the consolidation of Three UK and Telekom Romania assets.



In addition, commenting on the shareholder returns, the Group said:'€3.5 billion of share buybacks now complete (since May 2024). Our next €500 million tranche commences today.'



For the third quarter, the company reported a total revenue of EUR 10.452 billion, higher than EUR 9.811 billion in the same period last year. Service revenue was EUR 8.506 billion as against the prior year's EUR 7.929 billion.



Total revenue from the African region moved up to EUR 2.208 billion from EUR 2.072 billion a year ago. Total revenue from the UK was EUR 2.441 billion, higher than EUR 1.865 billion in 2025.



Operating profit stood at EUR 483 million, less than EUR 1.022 billion in the previous year. This decline was due to the M&A including the temporary non-cash accounting impacts of the company's Indian simplification activities.



Adjusted EBITDAaL was EUR 2.816 billion, compared with last year's EUR 2.828 billion.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group has reaffirmed guidance. The telecom major still expects to deliver the upper end of its annual adjusted EBITDAaL guidance range of EUR 11.3 to EUR 11.6 billion.



In addition, for fiscal 2026, Vodafone still intends to raise the annual dividend by 2.5%.



