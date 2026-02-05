Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the nomination of Jens Thordarson, former Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair, to its Advisory Board. With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the aviation industry, Mr. Thordarson brings expertise in operations, infrastructure development, and large-scale business transformation, critical elements as Syntholene advances its synthetic fuel solutions for global transportation and logistics.

Mr. Thordarson held multiple executive roles at Icelandair over his 17-year tenure, including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Technical Operations. In these roles, he spearheaded large-scale operational improvements, optimized fleet management, and integrated advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability in one of the world's most demanding industries. Currently, he serves as CEO of GeoSalmo, a company focused on sustainable aquaculture, further reinforcing his commitment to innovative and environmentally responsible industries. Mr. Thordarson also serves as the Honorary Consul of Ireland in Iceland, encouraging tourism, trade, and foreign affairs between the two nations.

"Jens' leadership in aviation and operations, combined with his strategic network in the nation of Iceland, makes him an ideal contributor to Syntholene's Advisory Board," said Dan Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Syntholene Energy Corp. "As we work to bring sustainable synthetic fuels to Icelandic and European markets, his insights into politics, regulatory landscape, and infrastructure readiness will be instrumental in driving our commercialization strategy."

Syntholene Energy Corp. is at the forefront of developing sustainable synthetic fuels designed to seamlessly integrate with existing energy infrastructure while significantly reducing carbon emissions. The nomination of Mr. Thordarson reinforces the Company's commitment to drawing expertise from industries where fuel efficiency, innovation, and operational scale are paramount.

"I am excited to join Syntholene's Advisory Board and contribute my experience in aviation, operations, and strategic growth," said Mr. Thordarson. "The transition to sustainable fuels is essential for industries like aviation, and Syntholene's technology represents a major step forward, taking a fundamentally different and more disciplined approach to the challenge. I look forward to working with the team as they move toward scale."

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing its novel Hybrid Thermal Production System for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology today. The company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale, unlocking the potential to produce clean synthetic fuel at lower cost than fossil fuels, for the first time.

Syntholene's power-to-liquid strategy harnesses thermal energy to power proprietary integrations of hydrogen production and fuel synthesis. Syntholene has secured 20MW of dedicated energy to support the Company's upcoming demonstration facility and commercial scale-up.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral eFuels across global markets.

