

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (MNBEF) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY49.385 billion, or JPY122.97 per share. This compares with JPY42.491 billion, or JPY105.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to JPY1.232 trillion from JPY1.147 trillion last year.



MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 176.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.600 T



