

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO), a manufacturer of mineral wool products, on Thursday reported full-year profit of 28 million euros, sharply down from 522 million euros a year earlier, mainly due to a 392 million euros loss related to the value adjustment of its Russian business.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined 74% to 178 million euros from 677 million euros in 2024. Excluding the Russian business value adjustment, EBIT increased to 570 million euros from 113 million euros.



EBITDA grew to 864 million euros, from199 million euros.



Revenue increased 1% to 3.877 billion euros from 3.855 billion euros in the previous year.



The company has proposed a dividend of DKK 4.15 per share.



For 2026, ROCKWOOL said it expects revenue growth of between 2% and 4% in local currencies.



