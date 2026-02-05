Addtech AB: Addtech acquires RAMME Electric Machines GmbH

Addtech Electrification, a business area in the Addtech Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares outstanding in RAMME Electric Machines GmbH ("RAMME").

RAMME is a leading manufacturer of electric motors and generators for maritime electrification, focusing on propulsion, dynamic positioning, and hybrid operation for medium-sized specialized vessels. The company has a broad geographical presence with a primary focus on European OEM manufacturers and system integrators. RAMME is headquartered in Osterwieck, Germany, employs 156 people, and has an annual turnover of approximately 38 million EUR. The company will become part of the Mobility business unit.

"With RAMME, we are clearly strengthening our attractive position in electrification and expanding our business in electric drivetrains with our own products also in the higher power range. RAMME is a well-managed niche player with a strong product offering under its own brand in an area with structural growth, which we proudly welcome to the group," comments Niklas Stenberg, CEO of Addtech.

"We are on a growth journey, and by becoming part of the Addtech Group, very good conditions are created for the continued development of our offerings and new business opportunities going forward," says Mirko Kehr, CEO of RAMME.

The acquisition is conditioned on approval from relevant competition authorities and closing is estimated to take place by the end of February 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, February 5, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Per Lundblad, Business Area Manager, Addtech Electrification, +46 70 795 66 02

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 5, 2026, at 8.00 a.m (CET).