Enterprises in EMEA region modernize operations to enable new revenue models, compliance with evolving regulations, ISG Provider Lens reports say

Telecom and media and entertainment (M&E) organizations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) are navigating increasingly interconnected digital environments as AI, cloud, 5G and edge computing reshape service delivery and operating models, according to two new research reports published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Telecom Managed and Next-gen IT Services report for EMEA finds that telecom enterprises are pursuing operational modernization initiatives to address legacy complexity, regulatory requirements and revenue pressure. Similarly, the 2025 ISG Provider Lens Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT Services report for EMEA finds that M&E enterprises are modernizing content supply chains through cloud-native platforms, automation and data-driven workflows to control operating costs and support multiplatform distribution.

"Telecom firms in EMEA are being pushed toward more open ecosystem operating models," said Anthony Drake, partner and president, ISG EMEA. "Flat revenue and rising operational complexity are forcing them to rely more on partners and platforms to deliver enterprise services, even as they work to balance openness with control and avoid excessive dependence on hyperscalers."

Telecom enterprises in EMEA are prioritizing the simplification of operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS), the report says. They increasingly seek automation through AI for IT operations (AIOps). These initiatives have delivered measurable results, including reductions of 30 percent to 70 percent in mean time to repair (MTTR) and up to 65 percent quicker onboarding.

The EMEA M&E landscape is shifting toward cloud-native AI-led supply chains and automated workflows to reduce time-to-air and operational cost, ISG says. Enterprises are transitioning from siloed broadcast and creative stacks to interoperable environments that support localization, remote production and hybrid distribution models. They increasingly embed AI-assisted quality control, metadata enrichment and automated workflow orchestration into content supply chains. These changes have shortened content delivery cycles and improved scalability across regional markets.

EMEA M&E firms are increasingly using analytics and performance insights for content commissioning, advertising optimization and audience targeting, the report says. In addition, they are using AI to improve monetization through personalized content, contextual advertising and direct-to-consumer optimization. Enterprises report measurable outcomes from these efforts, including higher audience engagement and lower content abandonment. These initiatives align with broader efforts to optimize operating costs and deliver consistent, high-quality viewing experiences.

"While companies are prioritizing cost savings and operational efficiency, they are also deploying GenAI and agentic AI workflows to support innovation and business growth," said Yash Jethani, principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Enterprises want technology initiatives to deliver measurable outcomes, including improved asset ROI and stronger compliance, data controls and rights governance."

The reports also explore other trends in the telecom and M&E industries in EMEA, including the growing role of sovereign cloud and data governance frameworks in multicountry operations and the rising importance of sustainability considerations in digital infrastructure and content production.

For more insights into key challenges faced by telecom and M&E enterprises in EMEA, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Telecom Managed and Next-gen IT Services report evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across two quadrants: Strategy and Enablement Services and Telecom Managed and Next-gen IT Services.

The Telecom report names Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in two quadrants. Atos, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, EY, McKinsey Company, PwC, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos and Torry Harris are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT Services report evaluates the capabilities of 53 providers across two quadrants: Strategy and Enablement Services and Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT Services.

The Media and Entertainment report names Accenture, Capgemini, HCLTech, IBM and Infosys as Leaders in two quadrants. Amdocs, Atos, Deloitte, EPAM Systems, EY, McKinsey Company, PwC, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos and Virtusa are recognized as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, NetoAI is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among managed and next-gen IT service providers in the telecom and M&E industry. NetoAI earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Telecom Managed and Next-gen IT Services report for EMEA is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage. The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-gen IT Services report for EMEA is available on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

