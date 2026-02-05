

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimadzu Corporation (SHMZF) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY39.087 billion, or JPY135.28 per share. This compares with JPY36.143 billion, or JPY122.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to JPY398.722 billion from JPY384.296 billion last year.



Shimadzu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY39.087 Bln. vs. JPY36.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY135.28 vs. JPY122.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY398.722 Bln vs. JPY384.296 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 186.89 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 555.000 B



