

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN.DE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.530 billion, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $1.725 billion, or $3.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.968 billion or $4.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $8.764 billion from $8.282 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.20 To $ 4.30



