

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN, LIN.DE) said it now expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share and for the full year 2026 in a range of $17.40 to $17.90 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter and $17.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, LIN is trading on the Nasdaq at $462.88, down $10.45 or 2.21 percent.



