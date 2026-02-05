

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $567 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $464 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $3.561 billion from $3.120 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $464 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $3.561 Bln vs. $3.120 Bln last year.



