

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK), Thursday announced that it expects total services demand in the Asia-Pacific region to grow at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate through 2044, reaching an estimated market value of $138.7 billion.



The growth will be driven by expanding air traffic and fleet growth, with additional focus on key services segments, such as Off-Wing Maintenance, On-Wing Maintenance, Modifications & Upgrades, Digital & Connectivity, and Training.



Moreover, the region is expected to require 19,560 new passenger aircraft, accounting for 46% of total global demand during the forecast period.



Airbus's stock closed at $55.50, down 1.05 percent on the OTC Markets.



