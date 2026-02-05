

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI), a healthcare company, on Thursday initiated guidance for fiscal 2026.



For the 12-month period to December 31, the Group expects adjusted income from operations of at least $7.950 billion, or $30.25 per share, with adjusted revenue of around $280 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted income from operations of $8.014 billion, or $29.84 per share, with adjusted revenue of $274.651 billion.



In addition, the Group anticipates annual capital expenditure of $1.300 billion.



The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share on March 19, to shareholders of record as of March 5. This reflects an increase from the 2025 cash quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share.



CI was up by 1.27% at $275 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News