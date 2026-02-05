

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $561.3 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $310.4 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $564.7 million or $2.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $2.502 billion from $2.195 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $561.3 Mln. vs. $310.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.502 Bln vs. $2.195 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.40 To $ 6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.75 B



