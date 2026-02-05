Anzeige
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Technogym: for 10 times at the side of the Olympic Games

Technogym celebrates at Milano Cortina 2026 its 10th experience as Exclusive and Official Supplier of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

MILAN, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Italy over 4o years ago in a humble garage and grown into a global leader in sport, fitness and wellness, Technogym has become the reference partner for the athletic preparation of the world's greatest champions and events including the Olympic Games. Milano Cortina 2026 marks Technogym's tenth participation as Exclusive and Official Supplier of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, reaffirming a long-standing commitment to the values of sport, wellness, and social responsibility.

Technogym: for 10 times at the side of the Olympic Games

At Milano Cortina 2026, Technogym will set up 22 training centers for athletes: a total of about 1,000 pieces of equipment will be made available to more than 3,500 athletes from over 90 different countries competing in 16 Olympic and 6 Paralympic disciplines. The main training facilities, equipped to meet the needs of all sports disciplines, will be located within the 6 Olympic and Paralympic Villages in Milan, Cortina, Predazzo, Livigno, Bormio, and Anterselva, while 15 training centers specifically designed for different disciplines will be situated at the competition venues. In addition, Technogym will provide all related services such as configuration, installation, and assistance.

Athletes will have access to Technogym's most advanced solutions, including the AI-based Biostrength line for optimized strength training and the Skill Line, developed with elite athletes to enhance performance, power, and endurance. In addition, Technogym Checkup will allow athletes to assess key health and performance parameters. This integrated approach supports precise monitoring and continuous improvement throughout their preparation.

With Milano Cortina 2026, Technogym continues its role as a global benchmark in athletic preparation-supporting champions on the road to excellence for the tenth consecutive edition of the Games.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877866/Technogym_Olympic_Games.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624493/5764430/Technogym_Logo.jpg

Technogym Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technogym-for-10-times-at-the-side-of-the-olympic-games-302680141.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
