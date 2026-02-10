Technogym: Join "Let's Move & Donate Food": exercise for your health and to help others

MILAN, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By taking part in Technogym's "Let's Move and Donate Food" social campaign, your daily exercise contributes to a global cause-helping donate school meals to children in need, in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme.

Technogym's global social challenge, "Let's Move & Donate Food" is about to kick off. The initiative - part of Technogym's "Let's Move for a Better World" social purpose - empowers people to improve their own health while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

For decades, Technogym has championed physical exercise as a powerful tool for both prevention and long-term health. In response to today's increasingly sedentary lifestyles, Technogym promotes an active, wellness-oriented way of living-where physical exercise plays a central role alongside healthy lifestyles. In a global scenario in which the number of overweight people is more than double compared to the undernourished ones, the campaign builds on the concept of "Let's Move & Donate Food": transforming "bad" calories in excess that need to be burnt into "good" calories to be provided to children in need.

From March 10 to March 27, 2026, join Technogym's "Let's Move & Donate Food" campaign, track your MOVEs -Technogym's unit of measurement for movement-and generate real social impact: forevery 2.000 MOVEs collected by participants, Technogym will donate the equivalent of a school meal to a child in need, by partnering with the UN World Food Programme.

The campaign - which in the last editions has gathered over 2.000 fitness clubs and 100.000 participants all over the world - aims at donating a total of 1 million school meals, fully funded by Technogym as a clear statement of the company's social commitment to build a legacy for a healthier and more sustainable society.

The campaign leverages Technogym's connected ecosystem to inspire people to move more frequently and consistently. Participants can join through their local fitness facilities-including clubs, hotels, corporate wellness centers, and universities-and share their progress with the global Technogym community. By connecting to the Technogym ecosystem, facility users can track workouts, collect MOVEs, and contribute directly to the campaign. The more active participants are, the more MOVEs they generate-and the greater the impact on the social cause.

Together, every move counts toward a healthier and more inclusive world for all!

How can facilities register?

Visit www.technogym.com/lets-move/ or log in to your Mywellness CRM account. Register your facility by February 28, 2026. Agree to the Terms & Conditions. Receive a ready-to-use marketing toolkit to promote the initiative effectively at your facility.

