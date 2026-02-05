

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $2.193 billion from $2.188 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $99 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.193 Bln vs. $2.188 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News