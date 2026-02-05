With effect from February 06, 2026, the units rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 17, 2026.
With effect from February 06, 2026, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 09, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|ALZ UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027620519
|Order book ID:
|476922
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|ALZ BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027620527
|Order book ID:
|476923
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
© 2026 GlobeNewswire