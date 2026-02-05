Instrument: Units rights Short name: ALZ UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027620519 Order book ID: 476922 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ALZ BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027620527 Order book ID: 476923 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 06, 2026, the units rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 17, 2026.With effect from February 06, 2026, the paid subscription units in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including March 09, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB