Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk issues statement on illegal mass compounding and deceptive advertising by Hims & Hers

Bagsværd, Denmark and Plainsboro, NJ, 5 February 2026 - Novo Nordisk today issued the following statement regarding the announcement by Hims & Hers that they will unlawfully mass-market an unapproved, inauthentic, and untested knockoff semaglutide pill.

"The action by Hims & Hers is illegal mass compounding that poses a significant risk to patient safety. Novo Nordisk will take legal and regulatory action to protect patients, our intellectual property and the integrity of the US gold-standard drug approval framework. This is another example of Hims & Hers' historic behaviour of duping the American public with knock-off GLP-1 products, and the FDA has previously warned them about their deceptive advertising of GLP-1 knock-offs.

The American Diabetes Association's Obesity Association recently published new standards of care, which discourage the use of compounded GLP-1s due to safety, quality, and effectiveness concerns.

Only Novo Nordisk manufactures an FDA-approved Wegovy pill formulated with SNAC technology, which facilitates semaglutide absorption when administered orally. The Wegovy pill is available in all doses, in full supply, nationwide in the US. Compounded semaglutide is not approved by the FDA and may contain impurities, unnecessary additives, and untested doses."

