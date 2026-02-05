Orbia has today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Deb Butters, has been named a member of Ragan's Top Women in HR Class of 2026. This distinction recognizes HR leaders exemplifying the highest standards of excellence and shaping the future of people strategy, workplace culture and organizational performance.

Established in 1968, Ragan is a leading industry organization promoting excellence across the global communications and employee experience landscape. The 2026 Top Women in HR class was determined by a panel of judges who selected honorees from across blue-chip companies worldwide.

"Deb is a transformational people leader whose vision for a purpose-driven employee experience has deeply shaped who we are as a company," said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia. "Her work has strengthened our culture, inspired our global teams and created an environment where people feel valued, connected and empowered to advance life around the world. We are proud to see her honored."

Butters was recognized as one of 10 top leaders in the Chief People Officers category for her leadership in elevating Orbia's employee experience and shaping a unified, people-first culture across Orbia's five business groups. Over the past several years, Butters has championed a series of initiatives that have strengthened Orbia's employee experience and deepened connection across its global workforce. She sponsored the launch of Orbia's first employer brand and employee value proposition (EVP), "Where purpose comes to life," in 2023-a platform that continues to shape the company's identity, storytelling and cultural foundation.

Butters has continued to build upon the foundation of Orbia's EVP to create enduring employee experiences made up of moments that matter. In 2024, Butters guided a campaign that invited employees and their families to reflect on how their purpose-driven work will create a world worth inheriting for future generations through art, resulting in more than 500 creative submissions from artists aged 2 to 50. The Generations of Impact campaign became what many employees described as one of Orbia's most meaningful culture initiatives. Butters also steered initiatives that contributed to significant growth in Orbia's Volunteering with Purpose platform, which engages more than 10% of Orbia's workforce in volunteer activities each year.

The launch of Orbia's EVP was previously recognized in the 2024 Ragan Employee Communications and Top Places to Work Awards, where the company earned top honors in the employer branding and virtual town hall categories.

Ragan will recognize the Class of 2026 at an awards luncheon on April 28, 2026, in New York City.

To learn more about Orbia's purpose-driven culture and other recognitions, visit the Careers page: https://www.orbia.com/careers/.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on supporting food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

