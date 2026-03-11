Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) ("Orbia" or "the Company") today released its 17th annual report, detailing its 2025 performance and strategic initiatives driving resilience and long-term value.

"Over more than 70 years, Orbia has evolved into a global, purpose-driven company built to perform across decades," said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia. "In 2025, we made deliberate choices to sharpen our portfolio, reinforce financial discipline and embed sustainability deeper into our operations and solutions. That integration strengthens our ability to operate reliably through volatility, meet evolving regulatory expectations and deliver differentiated solutions that enable food and water security, global connectivity and next-generation low-carbon technologies for our customers and communities worldwide."

Strengthening the Foundations of Long-Term Value Creation

In 2025, Orbia advanced sustainability as an operational discipline-improving efficiency, reducing risk exposure and enhancing competitiveness across its global footprint.

Key performance highlights include:

90% of manufacturing sites achieving zero waste to landfill;

achieving zero waste to landfill; 87% reduction in sulfur oxide emissions vs. 2018 baseline , exceeding the company's original target and fully satisfying the company's 2021 sustainability-linked bond requirements;

, exceeding the company's original target and fully satisfying the company's 2021 sustainability-linked bond requirements; Continued progress toward 2030 emissions goals of 47% reduction in Scope 1 2 emissions and 30% reduction in Scope 3 emissions (vs. 2019 baseline) through reducing Scope 1 2 emissions 28% and Scope 3 emissions 31% by year end;

and (vs. 2019 baseline) through reducing Scope 1 2 emissions and Scope 3 emissions 68% of Orbia's revenues contributed directly to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the structural integration of sustainability into the company's business model.

Business Group Highlights

Each of Orbia's five business groups advanced circularity, decarbonization and innovation initiatives aligned with market demand:

Polymer Solutions introduced new low-carbon compounds including the MEGOLON ECO line, and increased sales of sustainable PVC resins to continue aligning its portfolio with evolving end-market requirements.

introduced new low-carbon compounds including the MEGOLON ECO line, and increased sales of sustainable PVC resins to continue aligning its portfolio with evolving end-market requirements. Building Infrastructure launched circular infrastructure products such as Tegra 600 LC, a low-carbon inspection chamber for stormwater and wastewater management, manufactured with up to 70% recycled material, 50% lower production energy intensity and designed for 100-year durability.

launched circular infrastructure products such as Tegra 600 LC, a low-carbon inspection chamber for stormwater and wastewater management, manufactured with up to 70% recycled material, 50% lower production energy intensity and designed for 100-year durability. Precision Agriculture expanded GrowSphere, an integrated digital operating system that optimizes irrigation efficiency, helping farmers reduce water and nutrient inputs while improving yield resilience.

expanded GrowSphere, an integrated digital operating system that optimizes irrigation efficiency, helping farmers reduce water and nutrient inputs while improving yield resilience. Connectivity Solutions deployed nearly 1,000 miles of backbone infrastructure utilizing microtrenching and FuturePath armored conduit to reduce environmental disruption while accelerating broadband access.

deployed nearly 1,000 miles of backbone infrastructure utilizing microtrenching and FuturePath armored conduit to reduce environmental disruption while accelerating broadband access. Fluor Energy Materials initiated construction of a facility to produce Zephex 152a, a low-global-warming-potential medical propellant and expanded custom electrolyte capacity to strengthen North American battery supply chains.

Investing in Innovation and People

Orbia continued to invest in innovation as a growth driver, with more than 10% of 2025 revenues derived from new products and services and over $70 million invested in R&D. The company also expanded its global employee engagement and community impact initiatives. Through the annual Time4Water campaign, more than 2,500 employees in 31 countries volunteered to support watershed restoration, water access and local resilience efforts.

"In a year marked by structural disruption across markets, sustainability was not simply a commitment-it was a strategic advantage," said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico. "By embedding decarbonization, water stewardship and circularity into operational decision making, we are unlocking efficiency, accelerating innovation and scaling solutions that help our customers navigate complex regulatory and market transitions. This is how we strengthen resilience and generate durable returns while we advance life around the world."

Orbia's sustainability progress continues to be recognized externally. In 2025, the company maintained its Ecovadis Silver Medal rating, and was included in multiple global sustainability benchmarks, spanning the Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, the FTSE4Good Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange ESG Index.

The full 2025 Orbia Impact Report is available on Orbia's Sustainability Reporting Hub.

