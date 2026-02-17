Orbia Netafim Supercharges Precision Fertigation with AI-Powered Dosing 5G Product Range

Next generation of ultra-precise dosing solutions uses AI to help farmers optimize resource use, reduce costs, and protect crop quality and yield

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation's S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Precision Agriculture business Netafim, the global leader in precision agriculture solutions, announced today the introduction of its Dosing 5G product range designed for optimal fertigation management with advanced, AI-automated dosing technology, intuitive remote control and monitoring. The suite of updated dosing products includes FertiKit 5G, FertiOne 5G, NetaJet 5G and NetaFlex 5G.

Efficiently delivering water and nutrients directly to plants' roots is a fundamental challenge facing farmers in an era of resource scarcity, rising costs and unpredictable weather patterns. Building on 60 years of dosing solutions and agronomy expertise, Orbia Netafim's all-new Dosing 5G range was created to offer the best of both worlds: the most technologically advanced precision nutrient dosing systems combined with a highly intuitive user experience. From bulk fertigation in open fields and orchards to ultra-precise dosing for protected crops, Dosing 5G leverages self-learning AI to automatically provide crops with the optimal level of nutrients, helping maximize yields and improve crop quality while preventing over or under-dosing. This new generation of products protects crops and helps growers reduce labor and resources, such as fertilizer, water and energy, minimizing negative impacts by avoiding nutrient leaching and groundwater pollution.

The entire Dosing 5G product line also integrates with Orbia Netafim's GrowSphere, an intuitive all-in-one digital farming operating system that lets users seamlessly manage all daily irrigation and fertigation activities. From planning to execution and validation, Dosing 5G's fully customizable multi-channel system provides growers with unmatched precision, automation, and assurance, from planting through harvest.

"Now more than ever, the future of farming depends on precise fertigation to balance high yield, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility," said Abed Masarwa, VP Products at Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). "Dosing 5G's product line uses maximum accuracy with minimal intervention to introduce a new standard in precision fertigation. By providing the optimal combination of inputs at the right time, this latest evolution of Orbia Netafim's dosing solutions, driven by AI, empowers growers to overcome resource constraints and climate uncertainty, bolstering food supply in a smart and sustainable way."

The Dosing 5G Product Range Includes:

FertiKit 5G - A highly flexible and customizable fertigation dosing system designed specifically for open fields or orchards with nine models that can be configured by dosing type, channels, flow, pressure range, tank setup (even acid), energy source and water source to match setup and budget.

Dosing 5G solutions have already been deployed, with early results already demonstrating significant improvements in customer experience and efficiency. These findings validate the system as a powerful solution for achieving higher yields, better-quality crops, reduced nutrient runoff, and minimized environmental impact.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions, Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line), and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

Orbia's Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, 2 recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with less. To learn more, visit: netafim.com

