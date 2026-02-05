

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $21.192 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $20.004 billion, or $1.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $213.386 billion from $187.792 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $21.192 Bln. vs. $20.004 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $213.386 Bln vs. $187.792 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 173.5 B To $ 178.5 B



